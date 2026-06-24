Sal Stewart And Reds Face Brewers On June 24

Stewart is hitting for a .246 BA, .337 OBP and .444 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 40 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

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