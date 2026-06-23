Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Brewers On June 23

Stewart is hitting for a .248 BA, .340 OBP and .448 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 40 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (1-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.94 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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