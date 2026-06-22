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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Play Brewers On June 22

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .344 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 40 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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