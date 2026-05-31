Sal Stewart And Reds Face Braves On May 31

Stewart is hitting for a .260 BA, .353 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 34 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.