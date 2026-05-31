FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Face Braves On May 31

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .260 BA, .353 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 34 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News