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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Braves On May 30

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Stewart has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .265 BA, .359 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 34 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (2-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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