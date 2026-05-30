Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Braves On May 30

Stewart is hitting for a .265 BA, .359 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 34 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (2-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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