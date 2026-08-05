Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 5

Stewart is hitting for a .255 BA, .335 OBP and .479 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 60 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 85 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Jacob Lopez (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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