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Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Arizona Diamondbacks • #19 SP

Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On April 26

Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Nelson has +136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Nelson is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed a third of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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