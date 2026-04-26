Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On April 26

Nelson is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed a third of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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