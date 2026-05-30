Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Mariners On May 30

Nelson is 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed eight innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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