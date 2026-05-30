Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Mariners On May 30
Ryne Nelson will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Nelson has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Nelson is 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed eight innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.