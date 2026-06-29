Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Tigers On June 29
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 3-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.