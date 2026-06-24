Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Tigers On June 24

Weathers is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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