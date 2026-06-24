Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Tigers On June 24
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Weathers has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.