Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On May 24
Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Weathers has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.