Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On May 24

Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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