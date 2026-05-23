FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Rays On May 23

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Weathers has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News