Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Mariners On March 30

Weathers went 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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