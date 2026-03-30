Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Mariners On March 30
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Weathers has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers went 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.