Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 4

Weathers is 4-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.