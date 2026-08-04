FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 4

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 4-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News