Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 4
Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 4-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.