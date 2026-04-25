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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Astros On April 25

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Weathers has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Weathers is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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