Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Astros On April 25

Weathers is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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