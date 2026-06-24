Ryan Ward And Dodgers Square Off Against Twins On June 24

Ward is hitting for a .220 BA, .291 OBP and .480 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.