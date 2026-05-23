Ryan Waldschmidt And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 23
Ryan Waldschmidt and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Waldschmidt has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Waldschmidt is hitting for a .326 BA, .396 OBP and .419 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Waldschmidt has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Michael Lorenzen (2-6 with a 7.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.