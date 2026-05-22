Ryan Waldschmidt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 22

Waldschmidt is hitting for a .300 BA, .378 OBP and .400 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Waldschmidt has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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