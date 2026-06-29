FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Phillies On June 29

Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .286 BA, .342 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 38 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4 with a 5.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News