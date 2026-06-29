Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Phillies On June 29

O'Hearn is hitting for a .286 BA, .342 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 38 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4 with a 5.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.