Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 25

O'Hearn is hitting for a .285 BA, .342 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 35 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with three doubles) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.