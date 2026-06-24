Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Mariners On June 24

O'Hearn is hitting for a .274 BA, .333 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 33 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (6-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.