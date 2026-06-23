Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Tigers On June 23

McMahon is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .360 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 18 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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