Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Tigers On June 23
Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McMahon has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
McMahon is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .360 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 18 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Reds.
The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.