Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Rays On May 23

McMahon is hitting for a .187 BA, .253 OBP and .306 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 12 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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