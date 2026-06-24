Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Orioles On June 24

Johnson is 1-2 with an 8.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up only one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.