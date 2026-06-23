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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Face Orioles On June 23

Ryan Johnson will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Johnson has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson is 0-2 with a 12.83 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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