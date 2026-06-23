Ryan Johnson And Angels Face Orioles On June 23

Johnson is 0-2 with a 12.83 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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