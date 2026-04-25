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Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins

Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins • #27 C

Ryan Jeffers And Twins Play Rays On April 25

Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jeffers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Jeffers is hitting for a .267 BA, .405 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 12 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Mets.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Jeffers

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