Ryan Jeffers And Twins Play Rays On April 25

Jeffers is hitting for a .267 BA, .405 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 12 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Mets.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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