Ryan Gusto And Marlins Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 26

Gusto is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.