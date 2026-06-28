Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Twins On June 28
Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Feltner is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.