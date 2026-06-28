Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Twins On June 28

Feltner is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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