Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On May 30

Feltner is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday, April 23 when he tossed two innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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