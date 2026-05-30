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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On May 30

Ryan Feltner will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Feltner is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday, April 23 when he tossed two innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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