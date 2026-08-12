Ryan Feltner And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 11
Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Feltner is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.