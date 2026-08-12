Ryan Feltner And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 11

Feltner is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.