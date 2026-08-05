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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Royals On Aug. 5

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lewis has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .232 BA, .308 OBP and .418 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 38 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double) in his previous game against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (5-8) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.59 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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