Royce Lewis And Twins Face Rockies On June 28

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .289 OBP and .369 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 20 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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