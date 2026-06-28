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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Face Rockies On June 28

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .289 OBP and .369 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 20 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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