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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Face Rockies On June 26

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Friday, June 26 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .206 BA, .286 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 19 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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