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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lewis has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .328 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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