Royce Lewis And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .328 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

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