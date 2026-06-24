Royce Lewis And Twins Play Dodgers On June 24

Lewis is hitting for a .205 BA, .287 OBP and .367 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 19 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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