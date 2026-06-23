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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Play Dodgers On June 23

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lewis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .204 BA, .288 OBP and .370 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 19 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (8-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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