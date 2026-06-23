Royce Lewis And Twins Play Dodgers On June 23

Lewis is hitting for a .204 BA, .288 OBP and .370 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 19 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (8-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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