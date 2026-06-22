Royce Lewis And Twins Play Dodgers On June 22

Lewis is hitting for a .203 BA, .289 OBP and .373 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 19 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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