Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Astros On June 30

Lewis is hitting for a .214 BA, .287 OBP and .385 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 22 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (3-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

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