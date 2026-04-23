Ronny Mauricio And Mets Square Off Against Twins On April 23

Mauricio had a .226 BA, .293 OBP and .369 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .663 and he scored 19 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 10 runs. Mauricio recorded four steals on four attempts. He is back in action for the first time since April 10, when he went 0 for 3 against the Athletics.

Joe Ryan (2-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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