Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 29

Acuna is hitting for a .248 BA, .360 OBP and .381 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.