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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Tigers On April 28

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .239 BA, .356 OBP and .358 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 14 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Acuna has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Casey Mize (2-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.51 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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