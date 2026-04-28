Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Tigers On April 28

Acuna is hitting for a .239 BA, .356 OBP and .358 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 14 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Acuna has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Casey Mize (2-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.51 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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