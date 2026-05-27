Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 27

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .353 OBP and .351 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 22 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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