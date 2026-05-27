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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 27

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Acuna has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .353 OBP and .351 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 22 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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