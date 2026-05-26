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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Red Sox On May 26

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Acuna has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .242 BA, .358 OBP and .356 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 22 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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