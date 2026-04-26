Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Phillies On April 26

Acuna is hitting for a .226 BA, .344 OBP and .349 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 12 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Acuna has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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