Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Phillies On April 24

Acuna is hitting for a .232 BA, .339 OBP and .333 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 11 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.