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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Nationals On May 23

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Acuna has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .254 BA, .365 OBP and .373 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 22 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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