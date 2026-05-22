Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 22

Acuna is hitting for a .261 BA, .370 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Marlins.

The Nationals will look to Richard Lovelady (2-2) in his third start of the season.

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