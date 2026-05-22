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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 22

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .261 BA, .370 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Marlins.

The Nationals will look to Richard Lovelady (2-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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