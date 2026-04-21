Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Nationals On April 21

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .359 OBP and .360 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (2-0) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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