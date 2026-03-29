Ronald Acuna And Braves Play Royals On March 29

Acuna had a .290 BA, .417 OBP and .518 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .935 and he scored 74 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 42 runs. Acuna recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Seth Lugo will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

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