Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Royals On March 27
Ronald Acuna and his Atlanta Braves will face the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Truist Park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Acuna had a .290 BA, .417 OBP and .518 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .935 and he scored 74 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 42 runs. Acuna recorded nine steals on 10 attempts.
Cole Ragans makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.